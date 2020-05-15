Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.93. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 743,547 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.4746 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 161.67%.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,972,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $656,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,003 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $438,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,815 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 36.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,705,904 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $78,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,866 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Vodafone Group by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,484 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $44,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,936 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,723,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.