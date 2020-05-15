Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $14.94, but opened at $14.93. Vodafone Group shares last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 743,547 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4746 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is currently 161.67%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra lowered their price target on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

