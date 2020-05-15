Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) to Issue $0.47 Semi-annual Dividend

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4746 per share by the cell phone carrier on Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

Vodafone Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Vodafone Group has a payout ratio of 99.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Vodafone Group to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.0%.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra lowered their target price on Vodafone Group from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.