vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.46, but opened at $2.56. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 2,698,231 shares changing hands.

Specifically, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VTVT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $193.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of -1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that vTv Therapeutics Inc will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 15,237.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 128,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

