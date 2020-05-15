Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Short Interest Update

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,920,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 14,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $10,459,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

NYSE WMT opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $350.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.70. Walmart has a 52 week low of $99.13 and a 52 week high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

