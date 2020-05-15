Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Position Increased by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.91 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $127.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

