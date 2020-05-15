Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lowered its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,902 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 118,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 50,395 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The stock has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

