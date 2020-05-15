Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 51,200 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 352,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 88,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 97,723 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

