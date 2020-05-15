Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 31,556 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.0% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,423 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 51,840 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 102,201 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

