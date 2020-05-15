Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Raised by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 352,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,587 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $34,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after purchasing an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after purchasing an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after purchasing an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $105.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

