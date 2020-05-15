Warburg Research Reiterates “€37.00” Price Target for Indus (ETR:INH)

Indus (ETR:INH) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.02) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on INH. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on shares of Indus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Indus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Get Indus alerts:

ETR:INH opened at €25.85 ($30.06) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €26.25 and a 200 day moving average price of €33.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.63. Indus has a 12-month low of €20.75 ($24.13) and a 12-month high of €47.10 ($54.77). The stock has a market capitalization of $660.16 million and a P/E ratio of 10.70.

Indus Company Profile

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Indus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.