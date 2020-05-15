Washington Capital Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.7% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 40,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $8,555,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 76,709 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 24,126 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 101,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 27th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

