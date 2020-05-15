Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 161,900 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the April 15th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Maamoun Rajeh purchased 7,500 shares of Watford stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Hawley purchased 3,000 shares of Watford stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,397. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 18,316 shares of company stock worth $259,428. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Watford alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watford in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Watford by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Watford by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Watford during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

WTRE stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $270.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.44. Watford has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.69) by $0.27. The company had revenue of ($122.53) million during the quarter. Watford had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 8.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Watford will post -11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WTRE. ValuEngine raised Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised Watford from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Watford currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.