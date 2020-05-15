Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX)

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Unum Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Unum Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.10. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 141.49% and a negative return on equity of 85.21%. The company had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on UMRX. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMRX opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.68.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 161.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,753 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Unum Therapeutics worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

