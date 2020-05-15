Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FLIR Systems (FLIR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR):

5/13/2020 – FLIR Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

5/13/2020 – FLIR Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FLIR Systems’ first-quarter 2020 earnings came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues beat the mark. Declining cost of thermal imaging technology has been boosting adoption of thermal technology, thereby enhancing FLIR Systems’ growth prospects. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, the company has been steadily experiencing increased demand for its thermal cameras for use in Elevated Skin Temperature screening. In the past year, it has outperformed the industry. However, FLIR Systems growth trajectory is likely to be hit by increased tariff on imports of steel and aluminum imposed by the U.S. administration. This is because the U.S. aerospace and defense industry relies heavily on imported aluminum. Its unfavorable financial ratios indicate that FLIR Systems may face difficulty in paying off its debt obligations.”

5/12/2020 – FLIR Systems was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2020 – FLIR Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

5/6/2020 – FLIR Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/23/2020 – FLIR Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – FLIR Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/19/2020 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/16/2020 – FLIR Systems had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $44.00.

4/7/2020 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Declining cost of thermal imaging technology has created opportunity to increase the adoption of thermal technology, thereby boosting its FLIR Systems’ growth prospects. To compete in the diverse industries in which the company caters to, the company continues to innovate new products, to capture larger market shares. It consistently pursues acquisitions and strategic investments to boost its core and non-core businesses.In the past year, it has outperformed the industry. However, FLIR Systems growth trajectory is likely to receive a hit due to the increased tariff on imports of steel and aluminum imposed by the U.S. administration. This is because the U.S. aerospace and defense industry relies heavily on imported aluminum. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture.”

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $45.25 on Friday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.57.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,041,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

