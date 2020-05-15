Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Global Payments (GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/13/2020 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $176.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Global Payments have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Its acquisition of Total System Services gave it a vast exposure to the fast-evolving payments market globally. The company dominates the space of providing payment software, e-commerce and omni-channel solutions. Consistent revenue growth over the years also looks impressive. Its operating cash flow has been increasing over the years, which provides it with ample scope for investment. Its earnings are also expected to face currency volatility due to its worldwide base. The company was forced to withdraw its 2020 earnings guidance due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which affected some parts of its business. Nevertheless, the company's earnings of $1.58 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.7% and grew 17.9% year over year, led by higher revenues.”

5/12/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $216.00 to $221.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $171.00 to $191.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $188.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $190.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $161.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $161.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $165.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $170.00 to $196.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $230.00 to $207.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $158.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/21/2020 – Global Payments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cfra. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $208.00 to $164.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $186.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $229.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – Global Payments was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/2/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $168.00 to $158.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $225.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $245.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Global Payments had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $174.00.

3/27/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $197.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Global Payments is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Global Payments had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Global Payments was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $162.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.74. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62.

Get Global Payments Inc alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 7.79%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 115.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $281,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,898.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,456. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Global Payments by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after buying an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,118,000 after buying an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Global Payments by 6,096.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 511,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.