Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for International Paper (IP)

5/5/2020 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “International Paper’s first-quarter adjusted earnings per share and revenues both declined from the prior-year quarter. However, the company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. The company has withdrawn 2020 guidance amid the coronavirus-induced uncertainty. The company will benefit from strong demand in e-commerce channel owing to containment measures amid the pandemic. Further, corrugated packaging demand remains resilient due to its critical role in supply chain. The Global cellulose fibers segment is riding on strong consumer demand for absorbent hygiene products and tissue products as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. However, weak demand for printing papers as schools and office remain closed is a headwind. The company will nevertheless benefit from its solid balance sheet and acquisitions.”

5/1/2020 – International Paper was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/1/2020 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $45.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – International Paper had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $34.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/9/2020 – International Paper had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of IP opened at $31.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.35. International Paper Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. International Paper’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, Director Ray G. Young acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.09 per share, with a total value of $160,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.42 per share, with a total value of $26,515.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IP. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,815,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $772,497,000 after purchasing an additional 526,948 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,267,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,672,000 after purchasing an additional 567,026 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,812,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,715,000 after purchasing an additional 290,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in International Paper by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,454,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,944,000 after purchasing an additional 574,692 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $187,122,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

