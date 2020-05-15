Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE: NLY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/1/2020 – ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $10.00 to $7.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/30/2020 – ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock.

4/30/2020 – ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

4/29/2020 – ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $10.00 to $7.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.50 to $8.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $9.00 to $6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/2/2020 – ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:NLY opened at $5.93 on Friday. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.86%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Coffey purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 170,000 shares of company stock worth $1,034,400 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,730,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $461,354,000 after acquiring an additional 920,948 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter worth about $3,571,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,584,000 after purchasing an additional 16,985,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

