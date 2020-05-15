Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,381 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $8,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 108,436 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 196,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,066,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 37,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of VZ opened at $54.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33. The stock has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

