Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,383 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 141,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.99. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $16.69.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

