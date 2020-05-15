Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REET. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1,038.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average of $25.19. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $15.62 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

