Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 55,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 7.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Advisors LLC now owns 72,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Realty Income by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 145,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $50.38 on Friday. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. Morgan Stanley upgraded Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

