Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 3,923 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 31.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $3,565,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 406.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 802.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Christopher D. Blake bought 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Also, Director Paul Robert Burke bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at $708,257.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,740 shares of company stock valued at $490,442 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 79.95% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $278.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.27 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.