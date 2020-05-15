Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys New Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

NYSE:BAX opened at $86.92 on Friday. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.08.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 47,146 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $4,390,706.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,358.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Baxter International from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.