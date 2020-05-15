Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,286,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,578,000 after purchasing an additional 609,092 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,416,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,882,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $764,367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,987 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,983,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DG opened at $181.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.50. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $184.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.06 and a 200-day moving average of $159.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Edward Jones downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

