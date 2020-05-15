Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $337.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $346.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $314.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

