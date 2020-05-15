Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $813.18 on Friday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $895.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,092.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,029.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.