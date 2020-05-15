Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $201.30 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

