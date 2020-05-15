Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.25.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. The company has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.19. Novartis had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.