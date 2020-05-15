Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WFC. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.93.

NYSE:WFC opened at $24.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.