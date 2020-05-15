Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in W W Grainger by 0.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in W W Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in W W Grainger by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GWW. William Blair upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Gabelli upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $313.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.80.

NYSE GWW opened at $277.02 on Friday. W W Grainger Inc has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $346.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $266.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. W W Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.31%.

W W Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

