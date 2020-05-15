Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $297,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

VNQ opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.23 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

