Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 167.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDY. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 74,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,017 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 52,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 228,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $82.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $108.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.55.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

