Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Invests $255,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $110.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day moving average of $118.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

