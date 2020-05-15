Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Guardian Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 118,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 41,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 55.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $42.30 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon purchased 4,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,016.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,241.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 38,771 shares of company stock worth $1,493,300 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

