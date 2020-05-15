Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Progressive by 701.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 362,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,462 shares in the company, valued at $27,749,333.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $73.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average of $75.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. B. Riley downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

