Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Linde from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $245.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Linde stock opened at $179.25 on Friday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.47 and its 200-day moving average is $197.37. The company has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.