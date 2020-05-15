Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO during the first quarter worth about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYSCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

SYY opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.85. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is 50.70%.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

