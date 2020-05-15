Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 10,351 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,351 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $28.85.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $518,833.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,725.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,235 shares of company stock worth $1,434,632. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.72.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

