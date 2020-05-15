Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 15,914 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 49.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,914 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3,873.2% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,304,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,917 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 20.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.45. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti raised Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.