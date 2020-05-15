Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 18,375 Shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 58.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,375 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

Shares of CG opened at $23.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -395.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The Carlyle Group LP has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $568,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 2,620,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total transaction of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

