Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Sells 3,411 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,058 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $669,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Umpqua by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 280,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 241,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 59,090 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 429,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

UMPQ opened at $9.64 on Friday. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

