Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Takes $269,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $17.28 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.65.

