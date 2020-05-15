Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,400 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the April 15th total of 645,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLDN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Willdan Group by 110.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.22 million, a PE ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. Research analysts forecast that Willdan Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLDN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

