Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Shares Bought by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.34% of Willdan Group worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLDN. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 626,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 364,718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 378,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 62,079 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Willdan Group by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 509,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares during the period. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,608,000. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN opened at $19.94 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market capitalization of $228.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Sidoti initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

