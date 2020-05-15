William P. Hulligan Sells 5,000 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Stock

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Director William P. Hulligan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,761.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of CWST opened at $48.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90 and a beta of 1.01. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $56.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.38.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $182.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. FMR LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.