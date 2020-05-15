WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 6,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,005,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 11.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSC. ValuEngine raised WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on WillScot in a report on Friday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on WillScot from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WillScot by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in WillScot by 53.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in WillScot by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. WillScot has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $19.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $278.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Analysts forecast that WillScot will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

