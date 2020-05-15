WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSP. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of WSP Global in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$98.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, WSP Global has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$95.11.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP opened at C$84.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$59.83 and a twelve month high of C$98.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion. On average, analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 4.5100005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.