Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of -3.00

Media headlines about Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) have trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Wynn Resorts earned a coverage optimism score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the casino operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WYNN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.07.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.75 and a beta of 2.52. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $35.84 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $953.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

