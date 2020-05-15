Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Short Interest Up 6.6% in April

Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,230,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the April 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Xerox stock opened at $15.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $39.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.85%. Xerox’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,795,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,786,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $73,432,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Xerox by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,583,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,383,000 after purchasing an additional 628,520 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Xerox by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,448,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,979,000 after purchasing an additional 977,310 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

